'Disgusting', 'disgraceful' and 'dangerous'.

That is how police officers in West Yorkshire described a campaign - launched today by cosmetics store Lush - that accuses police of being "paid to lie" and "spying" on innocents.

Lush has faced a national backlash after it filled its shop windows, website and social media channels with messages criticising undercover policing methods.

The campaign demands changes to an inquiry into “intrusive, abusive and political policing” which has seen female protesters being tricked into sexual relationships by undercover officers investigating their groups.

But the campaign - and its abrasive delivery - has been seen as an attack on the police as a whole, angering many serving officers.

West Yorkshire Police PCSO, Curtis Lodge, tweeted:

Just seen the new @LushLtd advertising campaign against the police. Quite speechless to be honest! Absolutely disgusting how they think it's appropriate to attack us all as a service and I'm struggling to see how it's relevant to a cosmetics shop — PCSO Curtis Lodge (@WYP_CurtisLodge) June 1, 2018

One Leeds-based PC remarked how families of serving police officers - including his own six-year-old daughter - would feel walking past a Lush shop window today.

As a Police Officer walking past this in the high street makes me feel really appreciated thanks. As for my family who walk past it, including my six year old daughter who is proud of her dad's job . . . Cheers. #LUSH — Dan (@WYP_PC4236) June 1, 2018

Other West Yorkshire officers labelled the campaign "weird" and "disgraceful" while Patrol Sergeant Alex Artis called the message "totally unnecessary and dangerous."

PC Briggs, a Patrol Taser Officer in Bradford South and a third generation female police officer, posted a message on twitter that read: "Saddened today to see the latest campaign at Lush.

"N o one condones the unethical actions of a tiny few. This gives no context, screams ALL police are corrupt.

"Sorry Lush but you have lost a loyal customer after this ...shame."

PC Briggs followed up her message with a video of her throwing Lush products in a rubbish bin with the words 'principles over money everyday' emblazoned on the screen.

PC Briggs' example was followed by the vice-chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Che Donald, who announced he would clear his house of Lush products in response to the "very poorly thought out campaign".

This is very poorly thought out campaign @LushLtd & damaging to the overwhelmingly large majority of #police who have nothing to do with this #undercover enquiry.

I will now clear my house of any of your products and my family and friends will never use them again. #FlushLush https://t.co/BXuwUNH6mQ — Ché Donald (@PFEW_Che) May 31, 2018

There have been calls for a boycott of the cosmetics store and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said they have received a number of complaints relating to the campaign.

A statement from the ASA read: "We've received complaints about the Lush police campaign and are currently assessing the complaints. Lush are not under investigation at this stage."

In the face of the public outrage Lush released a statement explaining the reason for the campaign. It read: "Lush will be hosting a national campaign to raise awareness of the ongoing undercover policing scandal, where officers have infiltrated the lives, homes and beds of activists.

"The campaign will support the already active #SpyCops conversation and aims to highlight the current lack of progress of the Undercover Policing Inquiry and the granting of anonymity to key police witnesses."