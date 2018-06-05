The video will start in 8 Cancel

A martial arts instructor has completed a challenge to perform 5,000 sword strikes – a move used in Aikido – to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Yusuf Uddin, 37, carried out the challenge during a 24-hour period while fasting for Ramadan.

In total, it took him 5hrs 17mins to complete – with 4,900 sword strikes performed at his home in Birchencliffe and the last 100 completed at the Ahmadiyya mosque Baitul Tauhid in Spaines Road, Fartown.

He said: “The challenge was very difficult. After the first 200 my shoulders were on fire and I didn’t think I could have continued. However, I learnt to relax which is what Aikido is all about and this helped me complete the challenge.

“The challenge was difficult whilst fasting as I just wanted to refresh myself with a cool drink of water.

“However, I remained disciplined. My family encouraged me to keep on going.”

The challenge netted £420 for Save the Children with donations from Yusuf’s work colleagues as well as donations on social media.