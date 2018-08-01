(Image: Department for Communities and Local Government/Flickr)

Yorkshire folk have plenty in common — distinctive accents, a love of Yorkshire puddings and appreciation for some of the prettiest green spaces in the country.

We know what a proper pint tastes like, we're known for our dry sense of humour and we've even produced a few knights and dames (Sir Patrick Stewart and Dame Judi Dench, anyone?).

If you're Yorkshire born and bred, there are shared experiences that make growing up in this part of the UK really special.

From regional delicacies to the landmarks that tell us we're close to home, the days out to Yorkshire's brilliant family attractions to seaside jaunts on the East Coast and the pride that stays with you even if you move away.

So take a look at our list and find out just how Yorkshire you are.

Here's 50 things you've probably done if you're from God's Own County — how many points do you score?

Eaten Yorkshire puddings at least one Sunday a month for most of your life Tried to make Yorkshire puddings, and had at least one batch that sank pitifully before nailing the perfect recipe



Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Eaten pork pie and mushy peas on Bonfire Night Watched Morris Dancers Made a mean joke about Bradford/Dewsbury/Batley (or all three)

Booed when you entered Lancashire in the car Cheered when you re-entered Yorkshire Been to Flamingo Land, Lightwater Valley, or both Been to the National Media Museum

(Image: Janet 59/Flickr) Been dragged to the top of Castle Hill for the view Made a rope swing with some rope, a tree branch, and a stick to cling onto like handlebars Fallen off the same rope swing after the stick snapped Bought a jumbo ice-pop from the corner shop in summer Been called our lass or our lad

Braved swimming in the sea in Scarborough even though it was freezing Braved the seagulls after your chips in Bridlington Spent all your pocket money on a 2p machine in the seaside arcades Sat in a beer garden, even though you have to wear your coat, because the sun is out

(Image: Andrew Bowden/Flickr) Explained to a foreigner that you live nowhere near London But added that Yorkshire is far better Seen someone from Emmerdale on a night out in Leeds or wandering around Headingley

Been able to sing the first line of ‘On Ilkley Moor b’ah tat’ but that’s about it Gone on a day trip to Whitby Gone on a school trip to Eureka Referred to Harrogate and York as ‘posh’

(Image: [Duncan]/Flickr) Been to Malham Cove and walked over the limestone pavement Visited somewhere with a connection to the Bronte sisters Been for an amazing curry in Bradford Nearly lost it in an M62 traffic jam

Said ‘aye’ instead of yes, or said ‘ay up’ instead of hello Felt proud of Brian Blessed Felt even prouder of Patrick Stewart Cheered on Jessica Ennis-Hill in the Olympics

Been to Leeds Festival OR, encountered the crowds of muddy people in Leeds city centre after Leeds festival Boasted about how many Yorkshire actors are in Game of Thrones Chanted ‘Yorkshire’ at a sports event Done an Otley Run

(Image: Flickr/HaphazardTraveler) Done the Real Ale trail Drank ale or cider from a Yorkshire brewery Owned a Yorkshire terrier or whippet

Started a conversation with ‘now then’ Begged your mum for a quid so you could go to the shop for some 'spice' Celebrated Yorkshire day Spent a fair few Saturdays traipsing round car boot sales Been to the Great Yorkshire Show

Been to Bettys for a scone Winced at the price of something down south (like a pint... or a house) Boasted to southerners about property prices oop North Used Emley Moor Mast as a marker for being almost home after a long car journey



