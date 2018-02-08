Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could you provide a loving home for this not-so-pretty polly?

Sonny is a Senegal parrot which are said to make good pets as they are quite friendly compared with other parrot species.

He’s currently living at Reptilia Reptile Rescue at Ossett because his previous owner was too poorly to take care of him.

A spokesman for the rescue centre said: “As you can see in the photograph Sonny was once a bad feather plucker and this has unfortunately left him with permanent lack of feathers on his chest and wings.

“We put Sonny on a course of treatments for feather regrowth but this has not had the desired effect and our vet has concluded that the feathers will more than likely never regrow.

“Sonny has passed all his other health test and checks, has a good appetite and will take food from your hand.

“We are still working on building his confidence with humans and this work would have to be continued with his new owner.

“Sonny loves to clamber in and out of his cage and also plays with his toys. We feel that Sonny his now ready to go to his forever home and be adopted by someone who is willing to continue on with his rehabilitation, love and care.”

Contact the Reptilia Reptile Rescue on 01924 694461. Terms, conditions and fees apply.