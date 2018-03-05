Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Friends of Greenhead Park want to install a colourful play train in the park’s toddler play area ... but they need help from Examiner readers.

They are hoping for a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The supermarket giant’s community funding scheme sees grants of up to £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers can go to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Friends of Greenhead Park are delighted to have made it onto the shortlist with a bid for funding to improve the small enclosed playground near the top cafe.

The play train is sure to be a hit with tiny tots.

Jane Emery, Friends of Greenhead Park committee member said: “Our play train fund has been steadily growing thanks to many generous donors and we just need the top award of £4,000 from Tesco Bags of Help to bring us up to our target.

"Please support us by voting for the train during March and April at the main Tesco store in Huddersfield and Tesco Express stores in Marsh and Halifax Road.

"To help us scoop the top award, all you need to do is cast your vote with the token given to you at the check-out each time you shop in one of these stores.”

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £40 million to 9,700 projects up and down the UK. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp .