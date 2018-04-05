Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 40 years after they raised thousands towards the upkeep of their educational field centre, former pupils of Colne Valley High School are getting ready to do it again.

It’s early days but the ex-students and former teachers who together form the Friends of the Peter Brook Centre say what worked once could work again.

And they say money raised could go a long way towards paying for the site’s upkeep.

The 14-bed Peter Brook Centre, bought by the school in 1974, provided a rural escape for hundreds of pupils over the decades. In recent years it has been less used and latterly has suffered from damp and other issues.

But having been passed to the control of the Friends, it is getting closer to being renovated. The only fly in the ointment is cash.

One idea is to resurrect a 144-mile road relay from the stone-built cottage near Cerrigydrudiron in North Wales to Huddersfield. The original took place on April 5, 1981. Unfortunately details of the exact route have been lost over time.

“It was a massive relay involving teams of runners and cyclists,” said former assistant head teacher Trevor Woolley. “And it raised a lot of money.

“Ten years ago we installed double-glazing. Unfortunately a lot of that has blown. But the biggest job is damp. The centre requires airing and heating. We also need to upgrade the kitchen.

“The costs are likely to be at least £10,000. Labour will be donated free by volunteers, and some supporters have offered physical items such as carpets.”

Officers of the Friends are to hold an open meeting at Broad Oak Bowling Club in Linthwaite from 7pm on Friday, April 20, where future plans for the centre will be discussed.

Forms will be available for those supporters who are prepared to set up a standing order for a small amount to help pay for the monthly running costs until the cottage is available for booking.

The Friends’ JustGiving page has already raised a quarter of its £10,000 target. To donate visit the page here .

To assist in the refurbishment contact Paul Webley, secretary for Friends of the Peter Brook Centre, on 01484 845219 or Paul.webley@btinternet.com