Slaithwaite's Shabang Inclusive Learning charity has finally had some good luck.

The organisation, which was hit by a serious fire at its premises last year, has been shortlisted for the chance to win up to £50,000 of lottery funding ... but it needs your help to succeed.

Shabang, which runs drama, music and art projects for children with additional needs at The Watershed is the only Huddersfield organisation on the Big Lottery Fund shortlist for this year’s People’s Projects.

It’s up against regional finalists from 95 community schemes in the UK battling for a share of £3m.

One of the group’s founders, Kim Reuter, says the work of the charity, based in The Watershed, is to be highlighted in a short film for ITV’s Calendar news programme at 6pm on Monday, April 16.

She explained: “Voting starts on Monday. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us, because it’s becoming harder and harder to get funding. We’ve had our share of bad luck over the past two years after a fire at The Watershed damaged so many of our props, costumes and resources. We are really hoping the people of Kirklees will come up trumps for us and give us a vote.”

Shabang’s team will also be making an appearance at Huddersfield’s Shorehead Sainsbury’s store over the weekend of April 21 and 22 to promote their work.

Three regional winners will be chosen to claim a share of the funding.

If successful, Shabang plans to use the money to continue its work with children and young people with a wide variety of additional needs.

Projects include pop-up cinema screenings for children with autism; family interactive shows signed in Makaton; drama clubs for those with Down’s Syndrome; art and photography clubs and sessions for babies and preschoolers.

To vote visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk .