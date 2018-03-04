Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive new entertainment complex now being redeveloped in Huddersfield is starting to look for staff.

Developers behind the Colosseum opposite the University of Huddersfield say it will be the largest venue of its type in Europe incorporating a pub, nightclub, live music, a comedy club and piano bar alongside a wide variety of food and drink.

The venue in the old Classic Cinema on Queensgate is set to open in stages with the first part aiming to be in around six months.

In an information pack for potential staff, the company behind the project Hellfire Entertainments, says: “Top class entertainment requires top rate food and drink and that is exactly what Hellfire are planning to bring to Huddersfield but that does not happen by magic, the most essential ingredient being the people behind its daily production.

“Because the Colosseum will be the largest venue of its type in Europe it provides a different canvas to work from to that of a normal pub, restaurant or nightclub. This new design is somewhat unique to the UK and can instead be likened to a small department store with different themes scattered around the venue.”

And the pack reveals more about the layout inside the huge buildings.

“Immediately upon entering the Colosseum by the front entrance you will come into an open plan food emporium. To the right will be the cold section, to the left the hot. Walking past this takes you up the marble stairs and into the first part of the pub, an Izakaya styled bar which is a Japanese inspired bar.

“Walking through the Izakaya takes you into the second bar area where the DJ booths and stage reside. On the first floor is the Crystal VIP bar specialising in ‘high end’ cocktails.

“Still under construction is the second floor and the roof terrace will be situated on the third. The Colosseum is being launched in stages. The first to open will be the Izakaya and the food emporium at the entrance, closely followed by the Crystal VIP bar immediately above it, The rest of the building is on temporary hold while construction work is carried out and new ceilings, floors and roof top terrace are constructed.”

The information pack adds: “One of the reasons that the Colosseum differs so much is that it is not following a conventional model but is instead creating a business according to developing and emerging trends. For example, the modern day customer is looking more and more for healthy options and quality over speed or quantity, while others are now also looking to find tantalising substitutes to alcohol.”

The main products will be:

The cold section – freshly made fruit juices, smoothies, milkshakes and ice creams. On speciality is expected to be Dragon’s Breath, a frozen dessert made from cereal dipped in liquid nitrogen so when placed in the mouth produces vapours which come out of the nose and mouth.

The hot section – freshly made pizza, burgers, sandwiches, kebabs, crepes, pastas, bread and cakes. It also includes Teppanyaki Japanese cuisine that uses an iron griddle to cook food. There will also be a traditional kitchen which will provide pub food.

The rooftop bar will have an open air barbecue when the weather is OK.

The document also reveals that “ice cream is made instantly on the spot and to customers specific requirements using a combination of freezer slabs, dry ice and liquid nitrogen.”

It adds: “Coffee and hot chocolate also feature prominently, the venue having a large number of coffee machines including models such as those used in Costa, Starbucks and McDonald’s, in addition to an original 1950s hand lever.”

The Crystal VIP bar promises to be something special.

“The Crystal VIP bar aims to provide a totally unique high end service,” says the pack. “On the first floor will be the champagne and cocktail area which will lead to a private cigar lounge on the second floor. Cocktails will be made with absolute and repeatable precision, as would a gourmet chef, and will differ significantly to the cocktails made throughout the rest of the venue.

“Crystal clear cocktails can be made from fresh fruit juices which have been produced with the aid of the high technology found in the juice bar; similarly, fresh strawberry, mango or cherry sorbets can be infused with champagne to create one of the most magnificent alcoholic drinks imaginable.”

One job that is available now is for someone who can be incredibly creative in devising exciting new dishes and drinks.

The information pack states: “The creative will be working alongside Hellfire’s founders who already have several thousand recipes, ideas and concepts on file. Your role will be to take some of these recipes, ideas and concepts, then test, develop and deliver them to our final customer or to take inspiration from them and your own creativity to consistently produce new and exciting food and drink to our guests.”

People interested in working at the Colosseum should send their CV to Hellfire Entertainment Ltd, The Colosseum, Queensgate, Huddersfield,

HD1 2RB or email adam.snowball@gmail.com