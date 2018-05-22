Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are urged to join in a mass sing to celebrate Holmfirth’s heritage.

Singers are invited to an open rehearsal tomorrow (Thurs) to take part in a mass Sing Holmfirth! event as part of this year’s Holmfirth Arts Festival.

Anyone wanting to join in with the singing should attend the open rehearsal tomorrow (Thursday, May 24) at Holmfirth Parish Church between 2pm and 4pm or 7pm and 9pm.

The Holme Valley has a long standing cultural tradition of choral singing, with the Holmfirth Feast Sing held in Victoria Park every year between 1882 and 1990.

Holme Valley musician and composer Barry Russell has been commissioned to write a song to celebrate the history of the Holme Valley and it is hoped that around 200 singers will perform on the day.

A series of three stunning hand-painted silk banners will also be displayed at the sing which takes place at 3pm on Saturday, June 17 in Victoria Park, Holmfirth, and aims to recreate the traditional mass sings of the past.

Three local groups have been working alongside Tony Wade from Wakefield-based Edgelands Arts to create the large-scale banners which reflect the landscape and architecture of Holmfirth.

Tony worked from a series of photographic images of Holmfirth to design the banners which have then been painted by members of the festival’s supporters group, 101st Huddersfield Guides and University of the Third Age, U3A at Holmfirth Library.

Tony said: “For most people the silk painting process was new to them but everyone produced beautiful work.”

Details of this year’s Holmfirth Arts Festival, which runs from June 14-17 are available on the festival website www.holmfirthartsfestival.co.uk .

To join the email mailing list contact communications@holmfirthartsfestival.co.uk or sign up at www.holmfirthartsfestival.co.uk/sign-up

The Sing Holmfirth! project is funded by Heritage Lottery Fund. Holmfirth Arts Festival is also funded by Arts Council England, Awards for All, One Community Foundation, Longley Farm and the Parish Council, and receives support from local businesses and individuals.