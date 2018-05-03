Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comic Relief cash is heading to Huddersfield.

One Community, the Kirklees-based community foundation which receives huge donations from kind-hearted people and businesses and then gives out grants, has announced that it will again be distributing funds on behalf of Comic Relief across Kirklees this year.

A new Comic Relief funding programme, “Core Strength – Local Communities” is designed to provide essential core running costs for small, locally-led voluntary organisations. Grants are available from £1,000 to £5,000 for up to 12 months.

The funding is only open to voluntary groups with an annual income of up to £100,000. Applications can be made online via www.one-community.org.uk and the fund will close to applications on Thursday May 31.

The initiative will sit under the Comic Relief programme of Building Stronger Communities, which supports groups who work to make their communities more connected, empowered and productive.

Paul Johnson, general manager of One Community, said: “Kirklees voluntary groups now find it increasingly difficult to raise the funds required to cover running costs.

“We have been providing grants to cover operating costs, project and equipment expenditure for several years now as we realise the impact that public funding cuts have had on small volunteer-led community groups.

“Therefore, we are delighted to work in partnership again with Comic Relief and look forward to assisting many more local groups through their ‘Core Strength – Local Communities’ programme.”