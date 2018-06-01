Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Kirklees are being asked to take 15 minutes to tell those in power what matters to them in a new online survey.

The survey asks 14 to 25-year-olds to give their honest views on topics such as careers advice, their health and wellbeing, democracy and Brexit. These issues affect every young person in our area, so we need as many people to take part to get their voices heard.

The results of the survey are being used to create a picture of what it’s like to be a young person living in Kirklees at the moment. Young people in 19 other areas across England and Wales are being asked to fill in the same survey and the results are being brought together to be shared and discussed with politicians and senior representatives at a national conference in July, hosted in Huddersfield.

Anyone who falls into the 14-25 age group and lives in Kirklees can take part by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TF7S6W9

The survey, and the conference in July, are part of the work of the Key Cities Group. The group was established in 2013 and represents 20 medium-sized ‘cities’ from Sunderland and Kirklees in the North to Plymouth in the South West.

Clr Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council is the current chair of Key Cities. He said: “We need to hear from young people about what life is like for them where they live – the good, the bad, and the things they think need to change. What we find out will not only be discussed at the conference but also form part of a document we are presenting to Parliament in September.

“If you’re a young person, this is your chance to influence your future – it’s definitely worth 15 minutes of your time.”