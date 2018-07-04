A 24-hour gym in Huddersfield has been closed and police have been called.
Officers were called to The Gym Group premises in Beck Road, Huddersfield, late this afternoon.
The gym, opposite the Aldi store, opens 24/7 but has been closed due to a police incident.
There are two police vehicles outside and officers are understood to be inside.A group of about 30 people have gathered outside.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.35 pm to Beck Road in Huddersfield. Officers attended and a male in his 40s was found deceased. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Man collapsed and died
Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s has died. The Examiner understands that the man was found collapsed in the changing rooms.
Not known when gym will re-open
No-one at The Gym Group is available to comment on what has happened. A head office spokesman said: “All we know is that the gym is closed.”
The gym operates 24-hours-a-day but it is not known when it might re-open.
Police statement awaited
Police are inside the gym and there is a crime scene investigation van outside. We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement on what has happened.
Police on the scene
Our reporter Robert Sutcliffe is at the scene, and this is the latest we have. There’s a sign on the door saying the gym will be closed until further notice.