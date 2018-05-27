Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a special milestone in their history so they marked it in a special way.

Huddersfield and District Army Veterans Association members unveiled a memorial stone in Greenhead Park to commemorate 120 years since the Association was founded in 1897.

A time capsule containing memorabilia including an 1897 penny and a page from the first minutes in 1897 were placed under the stone which was quarried and engraved at Crosland Moor is in the garden next to the conservatory close to the main pathway off Trinity Street.

The unveiling was performed by the president Captain Ian Fillan and the occasion was chaired by the Major Stephen Armitage.

Prayers were said by the Chaplain Canon Sean Robertshaw and the last post and reveille was blown by Amy Ellershaw from Hade Edge Band and The University of Huddersfield.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Kirklees Councillor Gwen Lowe and her consort, husband Ken.

The parade marshal was Veteran Alistair Bateman and the standard bearer was Veteran Tony Ashcroft.