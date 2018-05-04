Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The timing couldn't be better as a heatwave is set to hit Huddersfield over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will soar to 21°C rising to 22°C on Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny with the occasional cloudy, spell according to The Weather Channel .

Bank Holiday Monday will be cloudier but the warm temperatures will continue with a maximum of 21°C.

All three days have just a 10% chance of rain so you can push the barbecue out of the shed with relative confidence.

The good weather is set to continue until Thursday, although it will get a bit cooler with temperatures gradually falling to a moderate 14°C by Thursday.

After that it looks mild and wet with up to a 40% chance of rain on Sunday and a low of 12°C on Saturday.

The technical stuff

Warm air from southern Europe will send the mercury soaring into the mid-20s (°C) in many places during the holiday weekend with a chance of record highs on Monday in the south-east.

The jet stream moves north of the UK allowing high pressure to build. This will bring warm air from the Azores and then south-eastern Europe.

But some forecast models are now predicting more showery and cooler conditions will return by the middle of next week.

Forecaster Claire Kennedy-Edwards, of The Weather Channel, said: “There is continued high confidence on a warmer and drier than normal spell over the next few days across central and southern regions of the UK.

“But there will be a change to more unsettled and cooler conditions from midweek. Forecast models are in good agreement that low pressure will become centred to the north-west of the British Isles on Wednesday.“This will bring some cloud, rain and moderate to fresh south-south-westerly winds to northern and western areas.“Some strong winds are possible over western Ireland and Scotland with gale force gusts over exposed locations.”