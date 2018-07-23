The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Huddersfield off-licence is hoping to sell alcohol 24 hours a day.

Bargain Booze at Milnsbridge has applied to keep its doors open all of the time.

But the managers of the franchise of the national chain face a host of objectors if they are to get their 24/7 plan passed.

Two Golcar ward councillors, the environmental health department and West Yorkshire Police have all opposed their bid.

Clr Christine Iredale said: “I think this is far too long for a small village and 10.30pm or 11pm is plenty late enough.”

Clr Hilary Richards, commented: “Selling alcohol 24 hours each day, seven days a week, is excessive for this area with the potential to cause public nuisance through people leaving and entering the shop at all hours of day and night.”

Richard Woodhead, licensing officer for the police, said other stores that had stayed open 24 hours had been victims of armed robberies and late night assaults.

He said shops that were open after 11pm were far more likely to attract crime and anti-social behaviour.

He said they needed to protect residents so they were not disturbed by drunken people and taxis coming at all hours of day and night to pick up alcohol.

And he highlighted the increased risk to members of staff working on their own late at night.

“They have the potential to become victims of violent and serious crimes,” he said in his objection to the council’s licensing panel.

A submission from Kirklees environmental health department recommends the application is refused due to concerns that noise would affect nearby homes.

The shop is currently open from 8am until 11pm most days and is even open on Christmas Day.

Councillor members of the Kirklees Council Licensing Panel will consider the application at a Huddersfield Town Hall meeting at 10am on Tuesday, July 31.