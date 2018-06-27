Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Tragic news of brothers' deaths in Pakistan
Tributes have been paid to two “loving and energetic” young brothers who have died in a car crash while on a family holiday.
Huddersfield Grammar School pupils Zamam Tariq, 13, and Muhammad Ali Tariq, nine, lost their lives when their car crashed following a suspected tyre blow-out at the beginning of a three-month family trip to Pakistan. Read the full story here.
Inquest opens into Cooper Bridge drowning tragedy
An inquest into the deaths of a father and son who died while magnet fishing at Cooper Bridge was opened this morning.
Martin Andrews, 43, and his 19-year-old son Jack, both from Pudsey, died while fishing in the canal earlier this month. Their bodies were found on Saturday, June 16, the day before Father’s Day.
A hearing into the tragic deaths was opened and adjourned in Bradford earlier today. Full report on this on our website later today.
Missing woman may be with baby
Police are desperately worried for a missing woman who has a baby with her.
Laura Murgatroyd , 26, has been reported missing from the Calderdale area. She was last seebn on Friday afternoon on Crawford Avenue in Bradford, and is believed to be with a child who is under one.
Laura is described as white, 5ft1in, slim with long reddish purple hair. She has a Yorkshire accent and has a pale complexion. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101, quoting log 984 of June 22.
Poor visibility on M62 is mist, not smoke from moorland fire
Apparently the misty conditions on the M62 is exactly that; mist and not smoke from the moorland fire still raging neatr Dove Stones Reservoir.
Our traffic and travel partner INRIX said:
Serious fire at the moorlands over the Pennines is not affecting traffic on M62 both ways between J21 A640 Elizabethan Way and J23 A640 New Hey Road. Cameras show that there is no smoke coming from the moorlands fires, however is it a bit misty as normal across the tops but not causing any slow downs.
A629 queues could be to do with Halifax Road accident
There is queueing traffic on the A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is 15 minutes.
Reports suggest there was an accident earlier on Halifax Road.
Buses have been diverted.
