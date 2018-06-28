Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
1,000 cannabis plants seized
Police have revealed shocking photos from inside a cannabis farm in Moldgreen.
Officers swooped on Coach House Farm at the weekend and discovered 1,000 plants growing inside. The Examiner understands that nobody so far has been arrested and enquiries into the case are ongoing.
Preparations in place for bin strikes next week
Kirklees are preparing ahead of suggestions of bin strikes next week.
Fears are growing over public hygiene amid bin collectors’ indications of a strike between Tuesday July 3 and Monday July 9, as Huddersfield experiences a heatwave. Unison have yet been unable to confirm whether this strike will go ahead.
A council official said: “In the north of the district, bin collections will be broadly as normal, with residents being asked to present their grey or green bins as normal. In the south of the district, only grey bins will be collected.”
Boothtown Road reopened after dramatic water burst
Boothtown Road in Halifax is back open again after a burst water main ruptured the road surface on Tuesday.
The road was not expected to be opened until tomorrow.
Today's weather
It’s another summer scorcher for Huddersfield today! The pollen count is high today so be wary if you suffer from hayfever. Use our widget below to get all the latest weather updates.
Today's traffic
Looking to be all quiet on the roads so far this morning. Just the usual congestion along Salterhebble Hill approaching Calderdale Royal due to the roadworks.
Traffic on the M62 has not been affected by the ongoing fire on Saddleworth Moor.
100 soldiers helping to fight Saddlewoth Moor fire
100 soldiers have been drafted in to help firefighters tackle the moorland blaze still raging on Saddleworth Moor.
The fire now covers seven square miles and is being fought in six different locations. Some of them are particularly hard to reach and a RAF Chinook helicopter is on stand-by to transport high-volume pump equipment if necessary.
