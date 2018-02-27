Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They say you should never judge a book by its cover.

And that’s exactly what one group of youngsters in Huddersfield are hoping people will do as they leave wrapped-up books in hidden spots around town for others to find and enjoy.

Different children’s stories have been wrapped, decorated and left for others to find and take home, with the only clue as to its contents being a small review and guide to the book’s age range.

The heartwarming gesture is being orchestrated by Huddersfield Brownie Guides to mark World Book Day tomorrow and they’re hoping the move will see some of the books travel far and wide.

Anyone who finds one of the books is being encouraged to give them to a child, donate them to a charity shop or leave them even further afield for another young person to discover.

Brownie leader Sally Baines, who is also a Pc for West Yorkshire Police, explained the 105th Brownies group decided to carry out the act of kindness as part of their Booklover badge after hearing about strangers who call themselves ‘book fairies’, wrapping books as presents and dropping them in public spots.

Sally said: “We heard about The Book Fairies on Twitter and decided we’d do it too - turns out there is a website about Book Fairies and thousands of people do it all over the world!

“All the Brownies have donated a book - either ones they’ve grown out of or have duplicates of or ones that they’ve read and want to pass on.”

Sally added the Brownies hope the books will travel on to places abroad.

She said: “We’re hoping to see them travel all over Huddersfield and beyond - some Brownies have ambitious plans to take them on holiday at Easter so they could end up in Portugal, Spain or even the USA.

“We work hard on doing good things for the community - as a unit we’ve previously raised money for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice by bag packing and last year we raised over £500 for a defibrillator for Netherton village by doing a “Onesie Walk”.

“All the girls love doing activities where they can help people or spread a little love!”