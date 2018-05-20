Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield bus station is to undergo a £400,000 renovation project.

The project, which will be carried out by Kirklees Council, will treat the external walls and metal strengthening bars of the 1970s building to prevent corrosion and structural damage in the future.

Kirklees said contractors JB Specialists Refurbishments Ltd will expose the structure and apply the treatment, before recovering and repainting the walls their original colour.

Most of the work will be carried out on a cradle suspended from the side of the building rather than traditional scaffolding. The council said this method was chosen to speed up the works and keep as many parking spaces open as possible.

It is expected to take 20 weeks and will start on June 4. The project will be phased to minimise disruption, however fewer parking spaces will be available.

The council said it was advising drivers to use alternative car parking in the town centre.

A full list of car parks in Kirklees is available here: www.kirklees.gov.uk/parking.

Clr Musarrat Khan said: “Whilst the bus station car park looks perfectly fine, especially after our earlier essential investment in resurfacing the parking spaces, it is vital for the future of the building that we carry out this work.

“The car park provides much needed spaces for both those who work in the centre and people visiting for a couple of hours.

“It also provides essential access to public transport so that people can go about their daily lives.

“Works like this are specialist in nature and as such expensive, but by investing in the building now we avoid the risk of spending more on emergency repairs or rebuilding in the future.

“We are starting the work now so that it is completed before the busy Christmas shopping period, and to take advantage of the better weather.”