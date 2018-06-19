Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business park in Huddersfield is to undergo a £1m facelift.

Units at Ringway Industrial Estate on Beck Road off St John’s Road close to Huddersfield ring road will be refurbished to revitalise the 140,000sq ft scheme.

The work – which will continue into 2019 – includes new roofs, cladding, automated roller shutter doors, reconfigured offices, LED lighting and improved landscaping.

The estate has 33 units with current occupiers including Siemens, The Gym Group, Toolstation, electrical wholesale supplier Newey & Eyre, Crown Paints, Edmundson Electrical and Sally Beauty among other national and regional companies.

Three units are currently vacant with another five under offer.

Tom Goode, industrial property specialist with property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, said the industrial estate, which is about 40 years old, would be given a new lease of life.

“The central location and high quality of product that Ringway is going to offer will appeal to a range of occupiers,” he said. “There is a lack of stock both in Huddersfield and the wider region and we’ve already received a good level of enquiries before the works have even started.”

Occupied units will be upgraded first with vacant units receiving a facelift as and when they are taken up.

Josh Holmes, of Carter Towler, joint marketing agents for Ringway, said; “This is an established industrial and trade counter location in the heart of Huddersfield. Once refurbished they will boast high quality accommodation with offices and dedicated loading and car parking provision, set within an attractive and well-maintained landscaped setting.”

Jonathan Hodgson, of Howlings Hodgson, the lead consultant for Ringway, said: “Over recent years the issue here has been presentation. Much of this estate is presented to its original specification which is now nearly 40 years old - it needs updating and modernising.

“The refurbishment will provide modern businesses with modern space. The works have already been well-received leading to a number of occupiers agreeing to commit long-term to the estate. Once the initial works have finished, units will continue to be refurbished as they become available”.

Huddersfield has been identified as a “hot spot” for industry property due to the town’s proximity to the M62 – a point underlined by the creation of the £3m Bridge Business Park at Colnebridge this summer, which developers expect will create up to 100 jobs.

Elsewhere in the area, Yorkshire Water’s sister company Keyland Developments Ltd is set to turn former water treatment works at Colnebridge and Bradley into 75,000sq ft of employment space with the potential to create 200 jobs.

The industrial estate is next to Huddersfield Retail Park, which has occupiers including Matalan, Wynsors, Dunelm and Poundstretcher.