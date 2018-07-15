Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tiny children perched on their fathers’ shoulders as thousands of people waited in glorious sunshine for a brilliant array of carnival floats to arrive in St George’s Square.

It was hard to imagine that only a few hours later panicked mothers would be throwing their screaming children to the ground as gunshots rang out near the Great Northern Retail Park in Leeds Road.

There had been no hint of the trouble to come as the town centre vibrated to the joyful noise of the Huddersfield Carnival.

Youngsters dressed in outlandish, feather-clad costumes, danced in front of a delighted audience who thronged John William Street while others partied by throwing flour over one another in good-natured fun.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The noise was deafening as Huddersfield partied in an event organised by the Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust.

Yet just after 5.40pm news of gunshots being fired in Great Northern Street began to spread .

At first it seemed scarcely believable but suddenly the evidence was all around us as a procession of floats was replaced by a procession of emergency vehicles blaring down Lower Fitzwilliam Street.

One onlooker said: “People were panic-stricken, they were hyperventilating and slumped on the floor being attended to by paramedics. I saw mums with children looking frightened and shaking.”

Dozens of police officers, some of them armed, were quickly on the scene and soon blue and white police tape cordoned off three crime scenes on Lower Fitzwilliam Street, the roundabout on Leeds Road and part of the car park in the Great Northern Retail Park. A police helicopter hovered overhead.

Incongruously, there was no end to the party in the area with revellers determined to enjoy their special day in the sun, showing those who had carried out the crime they had not won by totally ruining the day.

Street vendors did a roaring trade in Caribbean classics such as jerk chicken and flags while music blared from speakers and people partied into the early hours.

This morning the scene was still thronged with police officers and the tape remained in place as the investigation continued into how such a celebration of Huddersfield’s rich multi-racial heritage could end so violently.