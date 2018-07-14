The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police swooped on several streets after shots were fired at Huddersfield Carnival .

Witnesses said up to five shots were fired as the community carnival event turned sour.

Since then there has been a huge emergency services response in the Great Northern Retail Park area.

This is what we know so far:

Police responded to reports of shots being fired at 5:40pm

Nobody has been injured in the incident

Reports of several cars being damaged by the gunshots

Armed police and ambulances on the street

Several cordons in place including on Great Northern Street and Lower Fitzwilliam Street

Witnesses said they heard up to five shots being fired

It is understood up to three people have been arrested but we are waiting on a full statement from West Yorkshire Police

The shooting came just hours after a really successful parade enjoyed by hundreds of people

This is what some witnesses have said:

"There were two stampedes. I don’t know if it was firecrackers or gunshots. People were running. There were reports that a machete has been found."

"All of a sudden I heard gunshots and everyone started running. I grabbed my four year old son. I heard another gunshot. People were screaming."

