Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat charity is offering a free microchipping and neutering service for cats in the Huddersfield area.

Cats Protection's Huddersfield and Halifax branch is asking cat owners in the HD1 and HD2 postcodes to take advantage of the scheme, which runs until Wednesday October 31.

Neutering has a number of benefits to both owned and stray cats.

Females cannot become pregnant and have unwanted kittens while neutered males are less likely to roam, which reduces the risk of them being involved in road traffic incidents.

Neutered males also display less territorial behaviour such as fighting, which assists in reducing the risk of injury or serious diseases such as Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) or Feline Leukaemia Virus (FeLV).

Michelle King, one of the branch’s Neutering Officers, said: “Microchipping and neutering can often cost £100 so this is a fantastic opportunity for cat owners to ensure their cat is safe, less likely to contract diseases and easily traceable should they get lost.

"There’s no eligibility criteria apart from living in the HD1 or HD2 postcode areas.”

Microchipping involves a small data chip, no bigger than a grain of rice, being inserted under a cat’s skin beneath the shoulder blades. The details are stored on a national database and can be accessed by scanning the animal with a special device.

The branch is also running a Farm Cat Campaign for all Halifax and Huddersfield farmers where they can get their cats health checked, neutered, vaccinated, treated for fleas and worms, ear tipped and tested for FIV and FeLV for free until Wednesday 31 October.

Michelle added: “We are looking forward to meeting lots of new cats as part of these fantastic programmes and urge anyone who is interested to get in touch.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the HD1 and HD2 free neutering scheme should email huddschipnsnip@hotmail.com .

Halifax and Huddersfield farmers wanting to find out more about the Neutering Scheme Plus campaign should email miss_michelle_king@hotmail.com and carmel.hall7@googlemail.com retrospectively.

Cats Protection Huddersfield and Halifax branch is located at 17 Wakefield Road, Hipperholme, Halifax, HX3 8AA