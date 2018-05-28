The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield town centre looked splendidly old fashioned as film set experts turned back time for a new BBC1 drama.

A section of Queen Street was given a 19th-century makeover for Gentleman Jack, a true story about the life of “the first modern lesbian”.

Crowds gathered behind barriers to catch a glimpse of the action and to spot 39-year-old actress Suranne Jones who is playing 19th-century landowner Anne Lister who earned her Gentleman Jack nickname for wearing men’s clothes and her passion for shooting and hunting.

The eight-part drama was written by Sally Wainwright (Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley) who is also directing the production.

In the drama, Anne Lister falls for wealthy heiress Ann Walker, played by Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, and the pair get ‘engaged’ and travel the world.

The series also stars Timothy West, 83, who is playing Anne Lister’s father, Jeremy Lister.

Speaking from the Queen Street set, a spokesman for the production company said filming for the series had started around three weeks ago and would be continuing at other locations in West Yorkshire.

He said ‘modern’ aspects of Queen Street would be removed using CGI at a later date.

Filming is also taking place at popular visitor attraction Shibden Hall in Halifax which Anne Lister inherited along with 400 acres in 1826.

The BBC says that every part of the drama is based on fact, recorded by Lister herself in her diaries which contain the most intimate details of her life including her lesbian relationships.

Lister used a secret code to write the most intimate diary entries which prevented them from being read for years until the code was cracked.

She is often called “the first modern lesbian” for her openly lesbian lifestyle.

A BBC spokesman said: “Many of the diary extracts have been decoded for the very first time for the series.”

The spokesman added: “Gentleman Jack is a remarkable and unlikely love story, set in the complex, changing world of Halifax - the cradle of the industrial revolution.

“The drama will explore Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down.

“At its heart is Anne’s relationship with her would-be wife, Ann Walker.

“The series has all the warmth, wit, humour and complexity that audiences have come to associate with Sally Wainwright’s writing.”

Gentleman Jack is set to air this Autumn. It is co-produced by HBO and is expected to receive a worldwide audience.