A man who set up a project to help the homeless in Huddersfield has donated what money was left to another charity working in the town.

Dave Kennedy, founder of Huddersfield Change Project, stopped accepting donations when he was charged with theft in connection with the organisation.

The charge was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service at the first court hearing before Kirklees magistrates last month, however he was said to remain under police investigation.

Mr Kennedy, 45, of Linthwaite, set up HCP in 2015 and received donations in cash, food and goods. He organised a regular street kitchen to feed the homeless in Huddersfield town centre.

In a post on Facebook on July 3 said he would “no longer be working with HCP, or connecting myself to it.”

He wrote: “My original intention was to help people in need, and that is exactly what HCP did. I am very very proud of that, and my big regret is that I can’t continue to do this for people on our streets.”

He went on to say that he didn’t “own” HCP and if other volunteers wanted to take it on they could.

He also said that any remaining money and donated items would be given to two other charities.

Mr Kennedy added: “It was suggested to me by the police, again under no duress, that we passed the remaining donations (material and financial) to a registered charity.

“I am currently arranging this with two local registered charities who work in the same field as HCP and am keeping the police and my solicitor fully informed of this and with the correct documentation.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported and donated since 2015 and I would like to think that the presence of HCP and the posts I wrote have helped to spread awareness and increase knowledge of the issues and difficulties that the people on our streets face on a daily basis.”

Now it has emerged that one of those groups to receive money is One Big Family – Helping the Homeless – Yorkshire, a registered charity which works closely with Kirklees Council, the Welcome Centre, Huddersfield Mission and others.

Trustee Jayne Pugh posted a statement on the charity’s Facebook page but declined to comment further to the Examiner.

She wrote: “Following the closure of Huddersfield Change Project I would like to confirm (that) One Big Family – Helping the Homeless has received their remaining funds raised from both public and corporate donations to the sum of £1,600.

“This has been done on recommendation by the police.

“We will also be receiving some of the physical donations which have yet to be sorted through, with any items remaining going to other registered charities.

“Rest assured this money and physical donations will be used for the purpose they were intended.”

West Yorkshire Police has been asked to comment.