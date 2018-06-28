Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One in four Huddersfield charities fear for their survival amid funding cuts and rising costs, a survey has found.

The Co-op has been investigating the challenges for community groups and charities.

It has given more than £20m to 8,000 causes over the past two years, including 90 in the Huddersfield area.

But its survey of those who have benefited found about a quarter were worried about the future of their organisation.

When asked about their concerns for what lies ahead, more than half (56%) said they were witnessing a growing demand for their service which was not being matched by increased funding or resources.

Rising costs was an issue for 44% while just under a third (30%) had seen public funding reduced.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “With many groups finding themselves underfunded and under-resourced, it is increasingly important that we all support the crucial work of community groups, co-ops and local charities.

“We believe now, more than ever, that connecting local people and causes to enable greater co-operation is the key ingredient to building stronger communities.

“The Co-op’s local community fund is an example of how business can help to drive these connections and offers our 4.6 million members the chance to decide which local organisations they would like to support.

“There’s £5 million just waiting to be allocated to local causes, so I would urge our members to visit our website and have their say.”

The Co-op said on average respondents had seen a 43% increase in volunteers and a 36% rise in employee numbers over the last five years, but many stated it was still not enough to cope with the growing demand for services, as two thirds of groups said they would benefit from more helpers.

The publication of the report coincides with the start of a campaign to encourage Co-op members, who receive a 5% reward for themselves with a further 1% going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, to select the organisations they wish to support.

In West Yorkshire, there is still just under £217,000 waiting to be allocated to groups in the area.