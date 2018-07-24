The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield could be hit by thunderstorms on Friday night as a yellow weather warning is issued.

The Met Office says we could see thunderstorms between 2pm and 11.45pm on Friday July 27.

While most of the country will remain dry experts reckon that, where thunderstorms do hit, 30mm of rainfall will fall in 1 hour and 60mm will fall in 3 hours.

This could lead to homes and business being flooded quickly.

Affected areas could see gusty winds and even large hail - a far cry from the recent soaring temperatures and dry weather.

What exactly does the warning say? The warning from the Met Office asks people to bear these four things in mind: There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens reckons...

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: "Thursday is the second peak of the week for the heat with variable cloud amounts, rather hot and humid and hazy. Temperatures around 28°C. There will be thunderstorms late in the day towards the evening.

"Friday will be rather cloudy with some heavy and thundery showers. It will be humid at first but becoming fresher later in the evening and overnight. Temperatures on Friday will be around 24°C."

Paul had some better news for the weekend though. He said: "The weekend is looking very nice with plenty of warm and fresher sunshine. Temperatures will be 22°C."