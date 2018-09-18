Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We could be at the mercy of 70mph gales this week as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

There's an unsettled few days ahead for Huddersfield - and Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says from tomorrow we need to watch out for the windy weather.

He tweeted: "A very windy & at times wet spell coming up with strongest winds through Wednesday to Friday with gusts to 60mph and perhaps 70mph on Thursday night as a couple of Atlantic low pressure wind themselves up."

The wind warning is in place for across Yorkshire from 5am to 9pm tomorrow. The warning states: "Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

"Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris. Some roads and bridges may close."

Meanwhile the warning for rain, which could result in spray and flooding and longer journey times, is in place for 4am and 10pm on Thursday.

We're still seeing some warm temperatures - the Met Office is predicting highs of 19c today and tomorrow, dropping slightly to 17c on Thursday when heavy rain is predicted for most of the day.

Temperatures will drop further on Friday, to 13c, with more rain predicted.