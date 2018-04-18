Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield couple Victoria Reilly and Paul Farrell faced sub-zero temperatures, altitude sickness and a gruelling 120k trek through the Himalayas in the challenge of a lifetime.

But their 12-day expedition to the Everest base camp was more than an adventure holiday. For Victoria it was a labour of love in memory of her late mum Dee (Diega Macalouso), who died at just 58 from cancer back in November 2013

And by calling on friends and family for sponsorship, the couple raised a stunning £11,000 for the Kirkwood Hospice where Dee spent the last two weeks of her life.

It was not the first time Victoria, a training and development manager, had attempted such a challenge. But it was one that she felt she had to complete. She explained: “I do like doing things that push your boundaries and make you feel alive.

“Before I knew my mum was poorly I signed up to do Kilimanjaro. It was the year of my 30th birthday and I wanted to do something big. My mum thought I was nuts, but supported me. I got the bug for it. When I got back I told her that one day I was going to do Everest. I said ‘and you are coming with me’, although I knew she wasn’t going to be here’. “

But, in a sense, Victoria was true to her word. When reaching the Everest base camp in November last year, almost four years to the anniversary of the day her mum died, she planted a small memorial flag.

“We had a little flag made with mum on it so she could be on Everest,” said Victoria. “She’s now in the best place on Everest.”

Increasing numbers of adventurers are embarking on far-flung expeditions, prepared to endure hardship and danger in pursuit of excitement.

But what exactly do they endure?

Victoria, now 34, says climbing the foothills of Everest was her biggest challenge yet.

“The worst thing was the cold,” she says. “At night time it dropped to minus 31˚C. We were expecting to sleep in tents but we were in huts with ice on the inside in the morning. It was minus 7˚C at midday and I can remember thinking ‘oh no, I don’t want to do this’. But it was an amazing experience and definitely worth it.”

For window cleaner Paul, 46, however, the worst aspect of the ascent to over 4,000 metres was suffering from severe altitude sickness.

It’s a condition caused by reduced oxygen levels and, bizarrely, didn’t affect Victoria at all.

Paul explained: “My oxygen levels were so low one day they wanted to take me to hospital but unfortunately there weren’t any helicopters available so I had to wait until we reached the next stop to get checked out.

“I had to walk an hour-and-a-half to the next huts with an oxygen mask. It was the worst hour-and-a-half of my life.”

Keen hikers Victoria and Paul arranged their expedition through a company that provided flights, equipment, clothing and Sherpa guides. They were in a mixed party of people from 20-year-olds to those in their 60s. Everyone was raising money for charity.

As well as a life-affirming experience, Victoria says the trip to Nepal was also humbling.

After meeting local people and studying their way of life she realised how fortunate she is.

She said: “You come home from work and put the kettle on and the heating on, but these people (in Nepal) are living out there in a one-room house with just a yak dung stove. They don’t put the heat on until it gets really cold to conserve fuel and they have to get showered in cold water. We’ve got it so easy.”

And the adventure has whetted her appetite for more.

“I want to do the full Everest one day,” she says. “The base camp is amazing but it’s not as overwhelming when you reach it. But I’m looking at the K2 base camp, which is a 16-day trek, or Mont Blanc for my next trip. Paul says he’s not coming.”

Victoria says the next expedition will not be a fundraiser as she doesn’t want to over-stretch friends and family who were so generous to their hospice appeal. However, she wants to continue as a hospice supporter in memory of her mum.

She says: “From what I saw of the care and support my mum got in the hospice, she was looked after superbly. The staff were really caring. It was almost like she was their mum.”