Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crematoriums in Kirklees are to run a reduced service during a 40-week period of refurbishment costing more than £3m.

The two sites, in Huddersfield and Dewsbury, are to undergo extensive modernisation starting in September.

And whilst the work to replace outdated, ageing and unreliable cremators is carried out cremations will continue “albeit at a reduced number”.

The three cremators in Huddersfield and two in Dewsbury currently handle around 3,000 cremations a year.

Kirklees Council says that the replacement of the inefficient equipment, with the option to install a third cremator in Dewsbury in the future, has been planned for some time.

It says the investment will provide confidence in service delivery by preventing breakdowns and “ever-increasing manual intervention” to ensure families at a loved one’s funeral receive “a stress-free and respectful” cremation service.

The new equipment will also feature emission controls to meet the council’s need to abate crematorium emissions. By 2020 all crematoria across the UK will need to comply with a zero emissions rate for mercury found in dental amalgam, which can be emitted into the air from the incinerator stack.

The multi-million pound contract, with a maintenance element running for 15 years, is expected to be awarded this month.

Simultaneously the sites will receive “front of house improvements” including upgrades to cold storage facilities and, in Dewsbury, some structural changes.

Installation will begin in Dewsbury in December and will run for 20 weeks until April 2019.

It will be followed by the Huddersfield works, scheduled to begin in May 2019 and also last 20 weeks, completing in September next year.

A report to the council’s Cabinet said: “With considerable demand on the cremation services service with around 3,000 cremations undertaken each year it is important that both the equipment and buildings are of a standard that will provide many years of continued service and that the buildings provide and promote a modern and functional facility for all.”

The work is expected to be approved at the council’s Cabinet meeting today (August 21).