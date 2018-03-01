The video will start in 8 Cancel

We're getting some pretty extreme weather here in Huddersfield.

So much so that it's actually colder here than it is in parts of the Arctic Circle.

Take Tromsø a city in northern Norway that's 217 miles inside the circle where there's no sunlight during the depths winter.

Today in Tromsø it's a balmy 1°C compared to -2°C in Huddersfield if you exclude humidity and wind chill. Add them and it feels like -9°C here.

Reykjavik , the capital of Iceland, is 2°C with sun and clouds today.

It's currently 9°C in the Tierra Del Fuego on the far tip of South America. It is technically summer there although this far reach of Argentina doesn't get much of summer with an annual average high of 14°C.

You're more likely to meet a penguin than a person on South Georgia Island which is relatively close to Antarctica. It's 3°C there at the moment but even in the middle of winter it's only 3°C colder than it is in Huddersfield today.

At 5,100 metres above sea level La Rinconada is the highest permanent settlement in the world.

It's cold too. So much so that trees don't grow there. But today it's 3°C.