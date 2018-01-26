Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has been jailed for more than seven years after he was convicted of drugs offences.

Jermaine Cunningham, 31, of Longwood, planned to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough along with female accomplice Jaime Johnson.

Cunningham, 31, of Longwood Road was arrested in September 2015 in a vehicle on Victoria Road, Scarborough.

Police found class A drugs in his possession and Scarborough Serious Crime Team launched an investigation.

The investigation led detectives to 41-year-old Johnson who lived in Cross Street, Scarborough, at the time of the offences and was helping Cunningham run his drugs business.

Both were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine. Cunningham was also charged with dangerous driving.

Cunningham pleaded guilty while Johnson opted to go to trial but has now been found guilty at Leeds Crown Court.

Cunningham has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail and Johnson to three-and-a-half years.

After the hearing Det Con James Temple, who led the case for North Yorkshire Police, said: “During this investigation we were able to piece together evidence that linked Cunningham and Johnson and uncover a conspiracy to supply dangerous drugs in the Scarborough area.

“It’s devastating to see the damage caused by heroin and cocaine – they rot communities and they ruin people’s lives.

“Criminals like Cunningham and Johnson don’t care about that, but we do. So I’m glad that today’s sentences reflect the severity of the offences they committed and take them off our streets.”