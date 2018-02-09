Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants chairman Ken Davy watched his team triumph over Warrington Wolves last night (Thurs) at the start of a new Super League season dedicated to his late wife Jennifer.

The club is using the hashtag #jennifersseason on its tweets in memory of Mrs Davy, who died suddenly last April.

Jennifer and Ken were married in 1963 and it was her lifelong love of the Giants – dating back from their Fartown days – that sparked Ken’s interest in the club and in rugby league in general.

Jennifer, who was respected throughout the wider rugby league community, was by Ken’s side when the Giants lifted the League Leaders Shield in 2013.

Ken said: “I have dedicated this season to Jennifer’s memory as she was a great supporter of rugby league and the Huddersfield Giants in particular – and originally Fartown. I felt it was the right thing to do. It is in essence a private commitment but at the same time public knowledge.”

Ken announced the move in his programme notes for last night’s match, which the Giants won 20-6 in front of 5,000 fans at a wintry John Smith’s Stadium.

Said Ken: “We have started with a very good win last night in appalling conditions. It was an excellent victory and a great atmosphere under the lights, even though we really could do with a lot more supporters down to watch such an exciting sport. It would be nice to double the attendance before the end of the season.”

Commenting on the club’s prospects for reaching the Super League Grand Final, Ken said: “We have a very strong squad packed with internationals and some excellent up-and-coming youngsters. If we can avoid some of the dreadful injuries of the last two seasons – in number and seriousness – then there’s no reason why we can’t be at Old Trafford.”