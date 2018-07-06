The video will start in 8 Cancel

A national fried chicken chain has got Huddersfield’s own England rugby league star spitting feathers.

Angry Giants’ winger Jermaine McGillvary says KFC delivery drivers keep smashing into his property.

Jermaine, known as Jerry, told the Examiner that the property he owns to rent out behind the Marsh outlet of the global fast food chain had been hit at least four times by wagons, costing him more than £1,000 in repairs.

He said his tenant, Joanne Hall, has complained numerous times to the store manager but the damage keeps happening.

Frustrated Jerry has also emailed KFC’s head office but has had no response.

Jerry, who starred in England’s win over New Zealand in Denver last month, said: “This has been going on for over a year now and I’m properly fed up with it.

“The drivers have smashed down my fence four times, it’s cost me over a grand.

“They drove it into the house over the weekend, so I’ve had enough.

“The driver keeps squeezing down the alley that’s not big enough for a massive truck and taking half my fence with him.

“I’ve complained, and I think Joanne has complained over ten times, and we’ve not heard anything.

“I’m not looking for compensation I just want the truck to go round the front like it’s supposed to, instead of smashing up my property.”

Joanne said deliveries were happening twice a week and they often left her rental home worse for ware.

“This is the bane of my life,” she said. “It’s happened more than four times.”

“The drivers keep squeezing down the side of the house and the fence is wrecked.

“They’re all trying to get as close to the back entrance as they can.

“Last weekend they actually crashed into the side of the house.

“I went out but they had driven off.

“How they get it down there is beyond me.”

The Examiner approached KFC’s head office for comment but it has not responded.

Meanwhile, Jerry and his tenants are not the only one to have problems with the Westbourne Road based fast food outlet.

Greenhead councillor Sheikh Ullah has told the Examiner that residents have been complaining about people parking dangerously on the pavement around the restaurant.

Clr Ullah said the council was intending to install more bollards to try and cut down the number of dangerous manoeuvres and obstructions.

He said: “During a meeting with Marsh community forum residents raised concerns about vehicles mounting the pavement directly outside KFC, as well as other highways safety concerns and littering.

“We asked officers to look into this and the possibility of extra traffic bollards to be installed to protect the pedestrian crossing facility and maintain the amenity of the footpath.

“I am pleased to say that our Highways safety team will be seeking to install a series of traffic bollards to prevent vehicles mounting the footpath and parking at this location and will get the works expedited as a matter of urgency.

“I have written to KFC about this and the littering as have Kirklees, but we are yet to receive a response.

“This is a very popular and busy stretch of road for local residents and commuters and I would urge drivers to drive sensibly and park responsibly, and give some thought to pedestrians and public safety.”