Don’t miss an eight-year-old girl from Huddersfield walking out in front of a TV audience of millions with the England v Panama match ball this lunchtime.

Following just behind her will be her Three Lions heroes with hopes high they can beat Panama and secure a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia.

Town fan Alysia Singh is the envy of her friends after winning a competition to walk out with the England stars at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium which has a capacity of more than 44,000.

The World Cup clash looks set to attract the biggest TV audience in the UK since the 2012 Olympic Games.

Her 48-year-old father Ravi, a former Kirklees College tutor and Town fan who is accompanying her, said the whole family will be cheering on Alysia back in Huddersfield, including mum Karen.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience and the match hasn’t even kicked off yet,” he said. “I thought Alysia would be really nervous but she seems to be taking it all in her stride. She is calm, she slept well and didn’t have a restless night as I thought she might.

“She has been out with the FIFA people this morning rehearsing her steps. We’re having a great time together and the atmosphere is unbelievable - the build-up and all the excitement of the fans has been fantastic.

“Obviously it will be a wonderful moment when she walks out with the team, it will be amazing.”

The Young Terrier is one of only 64 children across the world who get to experience this amazing opportunity after she won an all expenses paid trip to Russia, including a three-night hotel stay and tour of the city.

Before leaving for Russia Ravi said: “It will be our first World Cup match and Alysia’s first time on a plane. I am really hoping that I can go into the tunnel with her.

“ She might have some last minute nerves, although I think I will be more nervous than her. I think I was more excited than Alysia when she won the competition!

She won it after she made a video of her soccer skills – including the famous Ronaldo Chop – which she learned while attending the Huddersfield Town Foundation’s SSE Wildcats at Newsome High School and the Tomorrow’s Terriers coaching sessions at Huddersfield Leisure Centre.