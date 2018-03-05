Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield charity has given out almost £50,000 to good causes across the town.

Huddersfield Common Good Trust has helped 25 groups over the last year to the tune of more than £48,000.

The charity started by the Mayor of Huddersfield in 1962 has now well over £1m invested and it is run by eight Trustees who meet six times a year.

The money held by the Trust comes from several sources - legacies, donations and covenants from businesses in the town who wish to support the local community and from personal gifts. The funds are invested in stocks and shares to provide a regular income which is then given to groups in the community as grants.

Charitable, voluntary and sporting groups can apply for grants via the Trust website hcgtrust.org.uk

Amongst the recent recipients were Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Club, £2,000; Berry Brow Football Club, £3,000; Bradley Wood Scout Camp, £1,500; Holmbridge Cricket Club, £5,000, Honley Cricket Club, £2,000; Marsh Ladies Choir, £400; Yetton Together, £3,750; Berry Brow Carnival, £2,000; Castle Hill School, £5,000; Ruddi’s Retreat, £1,000; Wireless for the Blind, £330.

Learn 2 Fish received £3,000 and this group helps children not only gain an interest in fishing but understand how to fish safely and in a way that protects the environment.