The doctor under pressure at a failing GP surgery had recently quit running two other practices, it has emerged.

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has this week put Woodhouse Hill Surgery at Fartown in special measures.

Inspectors gave it the lowest possible rating of ‘Inadequate’ and said they could order it to close it if it doesn’t improve by the end of the year.

The surgery is run by Dr Illyas Ahmad, who was personally criticised in the CQC report for advising patients to “go to hospital” if their conditions weren’t getting better.

The Examiner has now learned that Dr Ahmad caused problems for local health bosses earlier this year by walking away from his contract to run surgeries at Salendine Nook and Golcar.

He resigned from providing GP services at the Clifton House and Nook Group Surgery leaving health bosses struggling to find somewhere for thousands of patients to receive care.

The Clifton House Surgery in Golcar closed at the end of June but The Nook surgery at Salendine Shopping Centre was saved after it was taken over by the GPs behind Oaklands Health Centre in Holmfirth.

But patients from Clifton House were not offered an alternative GP in Golcar, or in fact anywhere nearby.

They were told by health bosses to register at Slaithwaite Health Centre, which is also run by the partners at Oaklands, or at Salendine Nook – both considerable journeys for people reliant on public transport.

Displaced patients were not advised to try and register at Golcar’s other surgery, Fieldhead.

One patient from Clifton House, who asked to not be named, said she received the letter about the surgery closure when she got home from work on Thursday, June 28, just one day before it closed, leaving her without any GP in the middle of some crucial treatment.

The patient said she rushed to get registered at Fieldhead, before it became over-subscribed and was surprised to find it was accepting patients.

The Examiner asked Fieldhead surgery if it still had places but nobody responded.

The Examiner also contacted Woodhouse Hill Surgery to ask Dr Ahmad why all his surgeries were in difficulties, but he declined to comment.

Just a few months before the closure of the Clifton House and Nook Group surgeries, health chiefs at Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (GHCCG) had been considering allowing Dr Ahmad to provide services from only one location.

But before the patient consultation could be completed he decided to end his contract completely.

Patients were written to about the contract issues in March, but the letter informing them of the closure of the Clifton House and Nook Group was only sent on June 25 – just five working days before it shut for good.

Catherine Wormstone, Head of Primary Care Strategy and Commissioning for Greater Huddersfield CCG said: “Following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), NHS Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is aware that Woodhouse Hill Surgery in Fartown, Huddersfield has been rated ‘inadequate’ and placed into ‘special measures’.

“As the commissioner of the service, the CCG takes the CQC rating very seriously and is working with the practice to ensure that they recognise and meet the CQC’s recommendations in full, so that they can deliver high quality services to patients that meet appropriate standards now and in the future.”