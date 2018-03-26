Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield school has received a glowing report.

Huddersfield Grammar School at Luck Lane, Marsh, has been praised for the quality of education provided in the report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

The co-educational school for three to 16-year-olds met each of the eight requirements examined during the public school watchdog’s inspection, which took place on February 7 and 8. The ISI also found that there were no recommendations to make in areas the school might improve.

The report praised the quality of education provided and noted that pupils exceed expected examination results. Students’ welfare and spiritual, moral, social and cultural development met every requirement, as did the standard of the school’s premises, which have undergone £3.5m worth of investment over the previous three years.

The school’s management team, led by headmaster Mike Seaton, was also praised for having good skills and knowledge and fulfilling all responsibilities, meeting standards consistently and actively promoting student’s well-being.

Mr Seaton said: “I am delighted that our school community has received such a positive endorsement in its first ever ISI inspection. In meeting all eight ISI standards, Huddersfield Grammar School is now in the company of some of the finest independent schools in the UK. This is a measure of the quality of my colleagues and of the exemplary conduct of our students.

“The school continues to be very popular with both current and prospective parents as a result of our unique approach to nurturing each individual within small class sizes, whatever their academic starting point. If children are given that little bit extra nurture, they will be happier and they will thrive, both in and out of the classroom.”

The school has 530 pupils.