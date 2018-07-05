Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield gym where a man collapsed and died has talked about the tragedy as tributes pour into a man remembered as “a true gentleman.”

Police were called to The Gym Group in Beck Road at just after 1.30pm yesterday.

The man who died has been named locally as 46-year-old Benoit Karikumutima, known as Benny.

He is the owner of Benny’s Barbers at Bradford Road, Fartown , close to the Harp pub.

The gym’s general manager Dylan Noble said: “We are saddened by the death of member Benny Karikumutima yesterday at our Beck Road site.

“Benny was a frequent visitor to the gym, well liked among the staff and members alike and we all extend our deepest sympathy to Benny’s family and friends.”

Mr Noble confirmed The Gym has fully co-operated with West Yorkshire Police and reopened to members late last night.

Mr Karikumutima’s death has shocked and saddened the local community, many of whom came together in their grief at the Harp pub last night.

Social media has also been flooded with heartfelt tributes.

Danny Johnson said his friend Benny had been “well loved” and that he had a wife and children. He said he came to the UK as an asylum seeker from the Congo about 12 years ago.

Lisa White posted on Facebook: “My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time with the loss of a true gentleman.”

Blyth Ryan added: “Benny such a great guy and an amazing barber.”

Rudo Sithole said: “A good friend, a good brother, a good everything. We are heartbroken.”

It is thought Mr Karikumutima lives in Manchester but also has a place in Deighton.