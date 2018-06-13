Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers in Brockholes are rallying round to help a family whose home was wrecked when a car careered through its wall and into a bedroom.

Local resident Helen Doyle has set up a Justgiving page with a target of raising £200 to help couple Sarah Utasi and Jamie Smith meet immediate expenses following the shocking incident, which happened on Saturday afternoon.

The page reveals the house will now have to be knocked down.

Dramatic pictures show car embedded in house after leaving road

The 79-year-old man driving the 4x4, who had to be rescued by firefighters, escaped serious injury after his Toyota became embedded in the house on Brockholes Lane. He was treated by ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Helen, whose husband Sean is campaigning to keep hospital services in Huddersfield after surviving a massive cardiac arrest in 2013, said she set up the Justgivng page to show the couple that people were thinking of them.

Brockholes bungalow boarded up today after man, 79, crashed through living room wall

“No one has died, but they have come home to find their nice house wrecked,” said Helen. “Even though they are complete strangers to me the local community is supporting them and as a village we will do our best to help.”

On her Justgiving page appealing for donations,

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Helen stated: “On Saturday 9 June 2018, a runaway car ploughed down the road, through a garden wall and embedded itself into the house of Sarah Utasi and Jamie Smith.

“The car has wiped out the entire bedroom area and unfortunately the house will have to be completely demolished.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The couple have a young boy and a baby on the way. They are new to the area and, as a community, it would be nice to help them out in their time of need.

“Many thanks.”

The direct link to the just giving page is www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helen-doyle-1?utm_id=108&utm_term=xvv57m7ma