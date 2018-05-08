Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landlord is ‘lucky to be alive’ after he was stabbed FOUR times in a horrific pub attack in Moldgreen.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded when pub landlord Brendan Wilson asked a man to leave the Brooks Arms pub in Broad Lane and was confronted with the knife.

His devastated wife Jody Flynn-Wilson, witnessed the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning after she narrowly avoided being injured.

She told how Brendan, 44, suffered severe abdominal injuries and is currently in intensive care at Leeds General Infirmary.

Jodie said: “It was the end of the night. This guy hadn’t been in long as he’d been drinking in another pub and came in here when it shut.

“He had an argument with someone when he was standing at the bar. I don’t know what it was about - ‘something and nothing’ - and he just pulled out this knife.

“I shouted to him ‘get out of my pub with that knife’.

Jody said as she asked him to leave the man then started brandishing the large kitchen knife towards her.

She continued: “My husband pushed me out of the way and then pushed the guy to the door.

“I shouted ‘he’s got a knife’ but I’m not sure if he heard me, then the guy just pulled the knife and stabbed him.”

Jodie went into shock after seeing such a traumatic incident and wasn’t sure how many times Brendan had been stabbed but fortunately a regular customer stepped in and gave vital first-aid.

She added: “It was a blur. I was in bits. Another guy who knows first-aid stepped in and paramedics were here really quickly.

“I went with him in the ambulance.

“It wasn’t until later that I found out he had been stabbed in four separate places and it hit his bowel and kidney.

“He’s had emergency surgery and it was touch and go. I honestly thought I’d lost him so the relief after the surgery was unreal.

“He’s in intensive care and conscious and talking but obviously can’t eat anything. He remembers everything that happened.

“I’m waiting to speak to CID today and as far as I know no-one has been arrested.”

Jodie, who was still working today before going to see Brendan in hospital, said she’d been comforted by the support of regular customers and praised the man who gave first-aid.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the inquiry remains underway.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180216113 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.