An area of Huddersfield was sealed off last night after a teenage boy was stabbed.
Police were spotted near Luck Lane at the playing fields of Royds Hall Community School.
A large cordon was established blocking access onto the fields and a police van guarded the scene.
No arrests have been made and investigation is now ongoing.
Key Events
Everything we know so far..
We’re wrapping up our updates on this incident and here’s everything we know in our latest story.
We’ll continue to leave this live so you can see how events unfolded.
Call came from ambulance service
Police have confirmed the call to the scene came from the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing.
They say armed police were dispatched.
The force has not commented on witness accounts of shots being heard.
Police confirm boy stabbed
Police have confirmed a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near Royds Hall Community School last night.
The incident happened at around 8.15pm and the boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Detectives sealed off the area and an investigation is now ongoing.
Firearms officers on scene
Chris Scott, 31, who lives next door to Luck Lane Primary School said: “It was about 9pm when it all kicked off.
“There were loads of flashing lights and an ambulance and a police van parked together in the car park.
“I took the dogs for a walk to the top and noticed there was an unmarked Mercedes Police car and a a Police BMW X5 with a gun safe.
“I asked a firearms officer what was happening and how serious it was and he said: ‘we only come out for the big things’”
Witness heard 'loud bang'
Our reporter Robert has spoken to witness Tanya Holt (pictured) and her partner Chris Scott about the Royds Hall incident.
Mum-of-four Tanya said: “My partner Chris went out three times and was told by police it was ‘gang related’.
“I saw all the ambulances and police cars arriving.
“I heard a loud bang, it sounded like fireworks. I thought maybe it was gun shots.”
Ms Holt said she was concerned about the nature of incident as a local mum with four young children.
Royds Hall Community School respond
Kirklees Council have responded on behalf of Royds Hall Community School to say the incident does not have any connection with them.
We’re still awaiting for a response from police.
Location of the incident
Our photographer has checked out the scene this morning near Royds Hall but there’s no obvious police activity.
I’ve just put another call into police so we’ll hopefully have something shortly.
Ambulance service
We’re checking with Yorkshire Ambulance service now as one resident claims a man has been taken to LGI with stab wounds.
We’ll verify that information asap.
Witness reports
One resident told the Examiner he saw lots of police and ambulances in Paddock woods last night.
He said last night: “All the fields and woods are tapped off. I think I heard shots fired.”