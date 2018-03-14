An area of Huddersfield was sealed off last night after a teenage boy was stabbed.

Police were spotted near Luck Lane at the playing fields of Royds Hall Community School.

A large cordon was established blocking access onto the fields and a police van guarded the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigation is now ongoing.

