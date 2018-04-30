Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 19:

Jason Robert Kelly , 31, of Britannia Road, Milnsbridge. Committed fraud in Huddersfield between May 19 and August 8, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 14. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £1,617 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Nathan McLuckie, 24, of Hazel Crescent, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Caused £1,500 of damage to a front door on Cedar Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, on July 29, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Noman Shafiq, 23, of The Sidings, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Dewsbury on March 2, 2017. Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Rizwan Shafiq , 22, of The Sidings, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Dewsbury on March 2, 2017. Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Graham Drucas , 37, of New Hey Road, Salendine Nook. Committed assault in Huddersfield on November 11, 2017. This offence was racially aggravated. Community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

Andrew Heeley , 51, of Spring Bank Croft, Holmfirth. Committed assault on Eastgate, Honley, on November 11, 2017. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £625 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 20:

Lewis Alexander Jackson, 26, of Nabshaw Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Application made to revoke a community order on the grounds that it is unworkable, due to the defendant being in custody. Granted - community order revoked.

Dilnawaz Khan , 29, of North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work session and office appointment on February 17 and 23. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Darren Redwood , 39, of Matlock Street, Crosland Moor. Used a television without a licence on Matlock street, Crosland Moor, on April 19, 2017. Fined £90 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Richard Tommis , 26, of Windy Bank Lane, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 1 and 26. Community order revoked - dealt with for the original offence of harassment. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 145 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Graeme Peterson, 52, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Stole items worth £6.85 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on November 2, 2017, and items worth £8.50 from the same store on November 8, 2017. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of theft, failing to do a drug test and failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Patrick Farnsworth , 37, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Caused £20 of damage to a wooden fence panel in Huddersfield on march 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £80 costs.

Sean Michael Siddiq , 31, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Breached a non-molestation order in Morton Green, Almondbury, on February 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Louis Lee Smith , 29, of Hare Park Close, Liversedge. Committed assault on Hare Park Close, Liversedge, on February 15. Handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until March 19, 2019. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 21:

Dane Skhumbuzo Beddowes, 23, of Newbury Walk, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not provide information regarding current whereabouts. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Stephen Kenny, 54, of William Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not keep in touch with supervisor since December 27, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 13. Fined £100 in total and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Ella Hanson , 24, of Lawrence Crescent, Heckmondwike. Used an unlicensed vehicle in Derby on March 14. Fined £80 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £61.67 and £85 costs.

Tamas Csanyi, 34, of Common Road, Staincliffe, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Common Road, Batley, on November 15, 2017, and on Bradford Road, Batley on March 8, 2018. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Andrew Paul Swithenbank, 59, of Orchard Street, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield. Possession of a bladed article in a public place, namely a knife at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on January 19. Handed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days . Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Matthew Campbell, 18, of Edgehill Close, Huddersfield. Committed assault on Bywell Road, Bywell, Dewsbury, on July 11, 2017, and committed assault and caused £92 of damage to a window at Mirfield Railway Station on May 3, 2017. Community order made for mental health treatment for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Timothy Richard Hill, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Riddings Rise, Deighton, on August 20, 2017. Fined £700 and ordered to pay a £70 surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Dawson , 42, of Church Street, Paddock. Trespassed with intent to steal at University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, on November 25, 2017. Trespassed and stole £500 and an ornament bust worth £30 from Byram Arcade, Westgate, Huddersfield, on January 2, 2018. Also trespassed with intent to steal at Paddock Village Hall, West View, on February 8, 2018. Jailed for 51 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Luke Christopher Goler , 30, of Keldregate, Deighton. Assaulted two people on Fartown Green Road, Huddersfield, on November 3, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Criminal behaviour order made for three years. Restraining order made until March 20, 2019. Ordered to pay £100 compensation in total.

Robin James Mycon Newsome , 28, of Whitestone Lane, Fartown. Caused £250 of damage to a window on Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses, on April 2, 2017. Also breached a restraining order between March 30 and April 3, 2017. Jailed for 18 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Shane Tahir Mahmud , 25, of Farfield Road, Almondbury. Driving without a licence on January 21 and January 26, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 22:

Kyle James Harry Sweeting , 27, of no fixed address. Stole lead worth £300 from Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, on March 1. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Luke Manton, 23, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Hick Lane, on January 1. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 19. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Steven John Booth , 28, of Mount Road, Marsden. Speeding on the M62, Liverpool, on May 27. Fined £231 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Connor Maxwell , 24, of Church Street, Golcar. Found in possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, and committed assault in Huddersfield on December 29, 2016. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 23:

Reece Liam Dallagher, 31, of Sheepridge Grove, Sheepridge. Possession of cannabis on Sheepridge Grove, Sheepridge, on January 15. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Waqas Hussain , 31, of Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Savile Road, Dewsbury, on February 22. This offence was racially aggravated, Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Tara Louise Jacskon , 32, of Shillbank Lane, Mirfield. Stole clothing from Asda, Mill Street, Dewsbury, on January 9 and hair dye and shower gel worth £12 from Wilkinsons, Birstall, on January 11. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 2. Discharged conditionally for six months. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Steadman , 45, of no fixed address. Stole a pear of Apple headphones worth £25 and a pain of Samsung headphones worth £15 from Vodafone, The Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury, on November 27, 2017. Also stole sport supplements from Holland and Barrett, The Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury, on January 9, 2018. Fined £10 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Mohammed Hamza Taj , 19, of Hyrst Garth, Batley. Obstructed a police officer on Hyrst Garth, Batley, on February 2. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Umar Taj, 23, of Hyrst Garth, Batley. Obstructed a police officer on Hyrst Garth, Batley, on February 2. Fined £65 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amanda Jane Wynn , 54, of Beech Street, Elland. Made a false statement to Calderdale Council with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit in Elland on August 22, 2016. Also made a false statement to the council with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance in Elland between August 15, 2016, and February 17, 2017. Community order made for 70 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Raheel Akhtar , 28, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Caused approximately £100 of damage to a carpet in Dewsbury on February 5. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Jamie Thomas McClean, 25, of Purlwell Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Batley. Driving without a licence or insurance on Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, on December 8. Fined £350 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Rory Whitlock , 40, of Elmwood Terrace, Dewsbury, Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Elmwood Terrace, Dewsbury, on December 22, 2017. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend induction appointment on March 2, 2018, and drug rehabilitation appointment on March 6, 2018. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Graham Berry, 40, of Loxley Street, Batley. Possession of cannabis and drink driving in Hanging Heaton, Batley, on October 27, 2017. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Shelly Bottomley , 39, of Bradford Road, Batley. Assaulted two police officers at the Junction Inn, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, on March 4. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £40 compensation in total, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stefan Marius Daniel, 24, of Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury. Stole groceries worth £183 from Sainsbury’s, Huddersfield, and groceries worth £145 from Asda, Dewsbury, on February 21. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Caroline Anne Sanderson , 50, of Cross Green Road, Dalton. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Cross Green Road, Huddersfield, on March 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.