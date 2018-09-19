Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled abuse at police after they arrested him for shouting at a yappy dog.

The officers were forced to restrain Jason Sartain when he called them 'f*ggots' and threatened to ruin their lives.

A neighbour frightened by the 43-year-old's aggressive behaviour dialled 999 and he said that he was trying to shut up a dog that annoyed him by constantly barking.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that on August 18 the neighbour heard Sartain shouting and swearing outside his home in Fieldhouse Road, off Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

She explained that she has learning difficulties and felt threatened by Sartain's behaviour.

Miss Chapman said: “When police came they spoke with the defendant and he called them 'f*ggots'.

“He said he was going to f**k their lives up and had to be restrained.

“The defendant said that he'd gone into the garden to shut the dog up because it barks all the time. He said he shouted: 'Shut the f**k up'.”

Sartain said that he never said anything about his bad about his neighbour as he liked her.

The Huddersfield court was told that he was jailed for two years in 2013 for an offence of wounding.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “The catalyst for it was a yappy dog next door which has been a constant problem for Mr Sartain.

“He went to the back door and swore at the dog. The complainant then contacted police and they came, took him to the floor in a very aggressive manner and he accepts he used the swear words to the officers.”

District Judge Michael Fanning gave Sartain a 12 month conditional discharge. He must still pay £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.

He told him: “I know the dog is an irritant but you've upset a person you say you have some respect for.”