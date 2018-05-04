Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man will appear before magistrates tomorrow (Sat) charged with raping, kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

Malcolm John Lockwood, 55, of Prospect Road, Longwood, will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with rape, kidnap, sexual assault, section 47 assault and making threats to kill.

Fields sealed off in police hunt for clues after arrest of rape and kidnap suspect

A suspect was arrested in the early hours of May 3 in the Delph area of Saddleworth following reports of concern for the safety of a Huddersfield woman.

Officers from Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, along with a police helicopter, were involved in the investigation .

Lockwood was charged with the offences today and remains in policy custody prior to his court appearance.

West Yorkshire Police inquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.