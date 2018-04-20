Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has denied a child sex offence.

John McDonagh, of Lee Head in Birbky, made his first appearance in Leeds Crown Court today (Friday).

The 28-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality, which is Irish, and enter his pleas.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offence took place between December 27, 2016 and February 11, 2017.

His trial, which is expected to last four days, was listed for January 28.