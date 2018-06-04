Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman has denied the offences.

Malcolm John Lockwood, of Prospect Road, Longwood, made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court this (Mon) morning.

The 55-year-old, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of kidnap, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of making threats to kill.

The alleged incident took place between May 1 and 4 this year.

A trial, which is expected to last three to four days, was listed for October 29.

Lockwood, who wears glasses, was remanded in custody in the meantime.