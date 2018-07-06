Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has been jailed after being found guilty at court of grooming a child under 16.

Nabeel Azhar, 35, of Primrose Hill, was charged by police in August last year with grooming offences against a 12-year-old girl.

Azhar was arrested by police in January 2018 and subsequently charged.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court and was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and also issued an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Yvonne Brear, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Azhar who is an extremely dangerous man.

“I would like to praise the courage of the victim for coming forward and hope that the sentence given to Azhar gives her some closure from her ordeal.

“West Yorkshire Police take all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and each case is treated with the utmost sensitively by specially trained officers.”