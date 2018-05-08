Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man accused of raping, kidnapping and assaulting a woman has been remanded in custody by magistrates.

Malcolm John Lockwood, 55, of Prospect Road, Longwood , appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with rape, kidnap, sexual assault, section 47 assault and making threats to kill.

Magistrates remanded him in custody and sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where is due to appear on Monday June 4.

Lockwood was charged with the offences by West Yorkshire Police on Friday May 4.

It followed a large-scale police operation which started in Huddersfield with reports of concern for the safety of a Huddersfield woman.

Officers from Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, with assistance from a police helicopter, were involved in the investigation.

A suspect was arrested in the early hours of May 3 in the Delph area of Saddleworth. A woman was rescued by police officers in the Delph area.

Eyewitnesses later reported seeing officers searching fields near Heights Church above Delph on Thursday afternoon. Tame Lane at Heights was sealed off as officers searched the area.

West Yorkshire Police inquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.