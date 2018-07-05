Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community midwife in Huddersfield is hoping to top the music charts.

Rosie Hoggart is a member of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, which came up with the idea for a charity single to celebrate 70 years of the National Health Service.

Rosie and her colleagues joined forces with other NHS staff and a host of celebrities as NHS Voices to record a version of The Beatles hit With a Little Help From My Friends at the famous Abbey Road studios.

She will be appeared along with her colleagues on ITV1 last tonight (Wed) in The Big NHS Singalong, an hour-long programme on the making of the single, hosted by Sara Cox and Ashley Banjo. The show also includes an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of people singing on radio at one time.

Today, the choir will travel north to take part in an NHS 70th anniversary event at York Minster attended by figures including health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The song is co-produced by Brit Award winner and Grammy nominated Jon Cohen and US star Timbaland. The choir is joined on the record by 30 top artists including Nile Rodgers, Seal, Guy Garvey, Beverley Knight, UB40, Reed, Alexandra Burke. Squeeze, Rick Astley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet, Myleene Klass and Una Healy.

Rosie, 25, qualified as a midwife at the University of West London and joined the choir during her first two years as a midwife at Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust. She returned to Huddersfield for her third year and is now based at Slaithwaite working across the Colne Valley as part of an eight-strong team.

Currently, she is living at the parental home at Greenhead Road, but will shortly move to Slaithwaite with husband Daniel.

She said: “I stayed with the choir because I love singing.”

Rosie said the single aimed to celebrate the NHS and provide a morale-booster for the people who work in the NHS.

“The NHS is really precious,” she said. “The main message is for anyone who uses, works in or cares for the NHS. It celebrates the NHS as well as the people working hard to maintain our great NHS.”

The single will be officially released on Friday (July 6) and costs 99p. The track is available to pre-order from iTunes, Amazon and other download sites. It will get its first air play tomorrow (Thurs) morning before going on release on Friday. All proceeds from the sale of the single will be shared among NHS Charities Together, a group of more than 130 health care charities.